Shane McMahon Shares Emotional Tribute To Hulk Hogan

In the wake of Hulk Hogan’s passing, Shane McMahon has joined the outpouring of tributes to the WWE Hall of Famer, sharing a heartfelt message on social media that reflects the deep connection between Hogan and the McMahon family.

Shane’s message was posted in response to his father Vince McMahon’s emotional statement on Thursday, following the announcement that Hogan had passed away at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest.

“My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster,” Shane wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother.”

As someone who grew up backstage during the rise of Hulkamania, Shane had a unique vantage point during one of the most transformative eras in professional wrestling history. He witnessed firsthand the meteoric rise of Terry Bollea, the man who would become the face of the WWF’s national expansion and a pop culture icon.

The bond between Hogan and the McMahon family helped lay the foundation for WWE’s global success. The emotional tribute from Shane adds another powerful layer to the legacy of the “Immortal” one, highlighting the personal and professional impact he had on those closest to the business.

Shane’s words echoed the sentiments of countless fans, friends, and colleagues who have come forward this week to honor Hogan’s life and influence on sports entertainment.

My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster. What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother. https://t.co/ahbiUcgg44 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 26, 2025

Stay with PWMania.com for full coverage of Hulk Hogan tributes, legacy retrospectives, and more updates from the wrestling world.