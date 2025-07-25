WWE continues down the road to SummerSlam 2025 tonight in “The Buckeye State.”

WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes addressing his WrestleMania rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, The Wyatt Sicks vs. Rey Fenix & Anrade for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez, tributes to Hulk Hogan, as well as appearances by Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 25, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – JULY 25, 2025

Hulk Hogan Tribute Cold Open

We get a cold open straight inside the arena, where we see the entire roster and a lot of the crew standing on the stage in front of the big screen, which has a tribute graphic in memory of Hulk Hogan. Paul “Triple H” Levesque says a few words and then they do a ten bell salute.

From there, we go into an extended video package, narrated by Levesque, that covers the entire life and journey into pro wrestling and WWE, as well as his venture into WCW to create the nWo, before returning “home” in 2002 of Terry Bollea. Classy all the way.

Logan Paul, Jelly Roll Have Words & Get Physical

A commercial break allows the mood to reset, and we return to Logan Paul making his way out to officially get this week’s show off-and-running. He taunts the crowd a bit and then turns his attention to Jelly Roll.

Right on cue, some country music hits and out comes Jelly Roll with a big smile on his face and a microphone in his hand. Jelly Roll tells them to stop the music. He says the only thing Logan ever inspired was to inspire little assh*le kids to be assh*les.

Logan tells him this is imPaulsive TV and not shut up, to show some respect. The fans boo and Logan tells him that Jelly Roll is getting in the ring with a moment maker, Logan Paul and a giant like Drew McIntyre. While Orton gets to tag in Jelly Roll. He asks Jelly Roll who he thinks he is.

Roll tells him that he is the guy who will put him in a body bag. He tells Logan that he never had to struggle in his life. He had been a silver-spoon kid his whole life. He says he is not getting in the ring just for him but to represent every poor kid.

Every poor kid like him that had a dream who thought they would not make it and got picked on by high school jocks like Logan. He tells Logan that he is getting in the ring to bring light to the ring. He is there because he has been a WWE fan his entire life.

He says the WWE represented him, the WWE represented every single one of us. He tells Logan that they both know that Logan is as soft as Charmin and he knows that Logan is a punk ass b*tch. In comes Drew McIntyre from behind Logan and they both stand in from of Jelly Roll.

The fans chant “Randy” and Jelly Roll tells them that they made a big mistake if they think he came out alone here. He begins to sing ” I hear voices in my head” and out comes Randy Orton. As Orton is begin to speak, he hits Drew with a microphone and they both fight to the outside.

Drew with a right hand onto Orton and Drew gets back in the ring. Drew grabs Jelly Roll and he is about to hit him with a right hand but he stops and looks at Logan Paul. Jelly Roll is down on the mat and Logan Paul with forearms to the face but Orton gets to his feet.

He drags Drew to the outside and through him into the barricade. That distracts Logan as Jelly Roll gets up and he hits Logan with right hands followed by a shoulder tackle. Logan gets back up and he kicks Jelly Roll. Logan goes for a right hand, Jelly Roll ducks and Jelly Roll with a Bossman Slam. Orton gets in the ring as he and Orton celebrate in the ring.

Rey Fenix & Andrade Are Money

A video package airs showing Rey Fenix and Andrade as a team now. It’s a slick well-produced package with a lot of closed-captioned Spanish talking. The duo challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships later in the show this evening.

Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss had made her way to the ring accompanied by Charlotte Flair. We’re back live inside the arena, and with Bliss in the ring, we hear the entrance tune for her opponent. This brings out Roxanne Perez, who comes out accompanied by the other half of the women’s tag champs, Raquel Rodriguez.