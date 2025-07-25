Big TLC Match Announced As Late Addition To WWE SummerSlam Lineup

A big title tilt has just been added to “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on July 25 in Cleveland, OH., it was announced that at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next weekend, the WWE Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line in a multi-team TLC match.

Included in the match in addition to reigning tag champs The Wyatt Sicks will be DIY, FrAxiom, The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, as well as Rey Fenix & Andrade.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made the big announcement during the closing moments of the 7/25 SmackDown show.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled for August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Join us here on 8/2 and 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam results coverage.