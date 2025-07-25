Eric Bischoff Will Miss Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tribute To Hulk Hogan

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has confirmed he will not be attending tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Cleveland, Ohio, where WWE will pay tribute to the late Hulk Hogan. Bischoff, one of Hogan’s closest friends and most influential collaborators, shared the news on social media Friday afternoon.

In a heartfelt message posted alongside WWE’s official “Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Remembered” tribute graphic, Bischoff expressed his gratitude for the invitation but explained he could not arrive in Cleveland in time.

“I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Cleveland in time,” Bischoff wrote. “But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk.”

Fans had widely speculated that Bischoff might make a surprise appearance for the tribute, given the deep personal and professional history between the two wrestling legends.

The bond between Bischoff and Hogan dates back to the early 1990s and reshaped the industry. Their partnership reached legendary heights in 1996, when Bischoff masterminded Hogan’s heel turn and the creation of the nWo, a revolutionary move that launched the “Monday Night Wars” and redefined modern wrestling storytelling.

In recent years, Bischoff and Hogan had reunited professionally for a joint project called “Real American Freestyle Wrestling”, a passion project that marked one of Hogan’s final ventures in the business.

Although Bischoff won’t be present, WWE’s planned tribute to Hulk Hogan is expected to be an emotional centerpiece of tonight’s SmackDown broadcast. The show emanates from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and includes a loaded card:

Hulk Hogan Tribute Segment

Cody Rhodes addresses his SummerSlam Street Fight against John Cena

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Jelly Roll all appear live ahead of their celebrity tag team match at SummerSlam

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SmackDown results, backstage notes, and continuing tributes to The Immortal Hulk Hogan.