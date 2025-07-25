WWE Pays Homage To Hulk Hogan In A Big Way On 7/25 SmackDown

During the July 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, the show opened inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with a touching homage to the life, career and legacy of the man who built Hulkamania.

WWE honored Hulk Hogan with an extended video tribute narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque to open up Friday night’s WWE SmackDown in Cleveland, OH., as the entire roster was on the stage in front of a Hulk Hogan tribute graphic on the big screen behind them as the video aired for the live crowd.

As noted, Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.