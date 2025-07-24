Backstage Update On Karrion Kross’ WWE Contract Status

The contract status of Karrion Kross has become a hot topic within WWE and across the wrestling industry, as new details emerge regarding his future with the company. A report from Fightful Select indicates that the former NXT Champion has not yet signed a new WWE contract, despite ongoing TV appearances and fresh merchandise being rolled out.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, multiple sources within the wrestling business—both inside and outside WWE—have reached out to Kross directly about his contractual situation. Kross has reportedly told them all the same thing: that he has not signed a new deal, and his current contract is still set to expire in August 2025.

“Those that we’ve spoken with say Kross claims to them that no new deal has been signed and that his deal is still up in August as of now,” the Fightful report stated.

This has been consistently confirmed by at least six individuals in the industry, including some who have also spoken with Scarlett, Kross’s on-screen and real-life wife. As of last week, neither of them had been formally approached for a renewal.

While Kross maintains that no new contract has been signed, WWE’s current handling of his character presents a conflicting narrative. Kross has been heavily featured on RAW, including a notable presence at a recent Premium Live Event, and WWE recently dropped new merchandise under his brand.

These signs traditionally signal either a done deal or an expected renewal, adding to the confusion around Kross’s status. “These are usually indications that a deal is either done or expected to be,” the report noted.

WWE Staying Tight-Lipped

Internally, WWE is said to be keeping the matter very quiet, with no official word on whether contract negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes. Sources suggest that Kross may be playing his cards close to the chest, keeping any potential agreement under wraps until the timing suits both parties.

Despite the uncertainty, Fightful’s report emphasizes that there are still creative plans for Kross and Scarlett, especially as Kross remains engaged in a long-running feud with Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW.

Karrion Kross, a two-time NXT Champion who returned to WWE in August 2022 after being released the previous year, has maintained a prominent spot on WWE programming throughout 2025. With his contract reportedly expiring in August, the next few weeks will be critical in determining whether Kross remains part of WWE’s future—or enters free agency at a time when interest in top-tier talent is at an all-time high.

