Sky Daily Issues Heartbreaking Statement On The Passing Of Husband Hulk Hogan

The wrestling world continues to mourn the passing of Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, who died on Thursday, July 24 at the age of 71. Following the initial report by TMZ, Hogan’s wife Sky Daily has shared an emotional and deeply personal message on Instagram, addressing fans and offering insight into Hogan’s final days.

In her statement, Daily reflected on Hogan’s recent health challenges and the pain of losing him so suddenly. “I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces,” she wrote. “He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process.”

While acknowledging Hogan’s iconic status as a wrestling legend, Sky emphasized her love for the man behind the character: “To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Sky also took time to speak directly to Hogan’s fans, known for decades as the Hulkamaniacs, and acknowledged how much they meant to him throughout his life and career. “Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him.”

“He Was a Believer in Christ”

Daily closed her post with a message of spiritual peace, asking for prayers as she and Hogan’s loved ones attempt to process the loss.

“He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.”

A Legacy Like No Other

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, helped launch WWE into the mainstream, capturing the WWE Championship in 1984 and kickstarting the global phenomenon known as Hulkamania. He was the face of the first WrestleMania, starred in films, and crossed over into pop culture like no other wrestler before him.

As tributes continue to pour in from fans, legends, and celebrities, Sky Daily’s heartfelt words serve as a powerful reminder of the man behind the legend—one who lived, loved, and left a lasting legacy inside and outside the ring.

