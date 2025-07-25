Report: Hulk Hogan’s Health Declined Rapidly Before Death

In the days following the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, more details have emerged surrounding the severity of his health condition in the final weeks of his life—alongside renewed scrutiny over prior claims made by longtime friend and radio host Bubba The Love Sponge.

Back in June 2025, Bubba The Love Sponge stated during a livestream that Hogan’s health had taken a critical turn and that the wrestling icon was hospitalized with family called in to say their goodbyes. His statements were immediately challenged by several sources, including:

Eric Bischoff, who called the claims “bullsh*t.” Sky Hogan, Hulk Hogan’s wife, who downplayed the reports at the time.

However, following Hogan’s death on July 24th at the age of 71, those earlier comments now appear to have been more accurate than originally believed.

Hogan’s Final Days

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hogan had been dealing with multiple serious health complications in recent months, including, a neck surgery on May 14th that led to worsening symptoms, severe COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), renal failure and fluid overload, and intubation as his condition worsened.

While Hogan was initially treated at Tampa General Hospital, Meltzer reports that he was eventually sent home, where a hospital-like setup was created due to the belief that there was “not much left they could do.”

A source close to the family told Meltzer: “Bubba pretty much had legit info the whole time. Basically, what happened with Hulk was they took him out of the hospital and made a hospital in his house as there wasn’t much left they could do.”

“Worse Than Anyone Knew”

Although some downplayed Hogan’s condition at the time, one person close to him admitted that while Hogan may not have been quite as bad as Bubba portrayed in June, his condition was “a lot worse than anything anyone else was saying.”

In Hogan’s final week, it is believed that the legend could no longer speak, a devastating turn for one of the most iconic voices in professional wrestling history.

The wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of Hulk Hogan, whose legacy transcends eras and generations. Hogan’s contributions to the wrestling industry, from main-eventing WrestleMania to transforming the business with the nWo, cement him as one of the most influential figures in sports entertainment.

