Hulk Hogan’s Wife Shoots Down Rumors About His Condition

During a June 2025 livestream, controversial radio host Bubba The Love Sponge claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was hospitalized in “not good” condition and that his family had allegedly been called to “say their goodbyes.”

The report quickly spread across social media, sparking concern from fans and members of the wrestling world.

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff swiftly shot down the claims, calling the story “bullsh*t.”

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also addressed the speculation directly via her Instagram story, strongly denying the most dramatic aspects of the report.

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage… none of those rumors are true,” she wrote.

Sky explained that Hogan is currently in recovery from a four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) — a complex spinal surgery that also impacted his vocal cords and required intensive medical care.

“He’s been recovering from a major four-level ACDF, which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process. If you look it up, you’ll see what the last six weeks have involved… not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery.”

She emphasized that while the recovery has required multiple hospital visits, the process is under control and progressing.

“We’ve been in and out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there’s no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

Fans are encouraged to rely on official statements rather than unverified rumors regarding the health of wrestling legends. PWMania.com will continue to monitor and update on Hogan’s condition as new information becomes available.