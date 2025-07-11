Drew McIntyre Shares Positive Health Update After WWE Return

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is heading into this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event with renewed energy — and a clean bill of health.

In a new interview with FOX News, McIntyre revealed that he’s feeling better physically than he has in years, thanks to a revamped recovery and training approach.

“I honestly feel better than I felt in about, minimum, six or seven years,” McIntyre said.

“I brought somebody in to start doing rehab at the gym, stretching things I’ve never done in my life and it’s unbelievable what it’s opened in my body.”

McIntyre had been absent from WWE TV since his steel cage loss to Damian Priest, but returned on the July 4th edition of SmackDown, where he confronted Randy Orton during a segment involving Cody Rhodes. The interaction quickly escalated into a heated exchange, setting up a marquee singles match between McIntyre and Orton for this Saturday’s special event.

The match is one of the most highly anticipated bouts on the Saturday Night’s Main Event card. According to BetOnline, McIntyre is the -200 favorite, while Orton sits as the +150 underdog heading into their clash.

McIntyre’s renewed focus and improved condition could make all the difference as he looks to reestablish himself in the main event scene.

