Steph De Lander Confirms WWE Return Is Her Goal: “When I Go Back, Not If”

Despite building a strong resume in TNA Wrestling and on the independent scene, Steph De Lander has her eyes set firmly on one destination: WWE. Appearing on the Wrestling Life with Ben Veal podcast, the powerhouse star opened up about her mindset, goals, and unwavering belief in a WWE comeback.

De Lander made it clear that she’s not questioning if she’ll return to WWE — it’s only a matter of when.

“I don’t think I’ve ever said this publicly, but like, since I got released, I always made a point to say ‘when I go back to WWE,’ instead of ‘if I go back to WWE,’” she explained. “My dream goal eventually is still to go back to WWE.”

She believes that affirming her intentions helps fuel her drive and holds her accountable.

“To me, A, it’s holding myself accountable… But I also think there’s a level of like manifestation and presenting… if you believe you can do something, then you’re much more likely to achieve it.”

The former NXT star shared a detailed list of career goals that she believes can only be fulfilled under the WWE banner.

“I would like to wrestle in WrestleMania. I would like to hold a title… I would like to be in 2K. I would like to have a Mattel figure. There are quite a few things that you cannot achieve unless you’re at WWE, and those are all still career goals of mine.”

De Lander also teased another long-term dream that might soon be within reach.

“A major goal I set for myself years ago was to ‘be on Netflix.’ And now, with WWE’s Netflix deal, that’s actually a real possibility.”

Steph De Lander is currently thriving in TNA Wrestling and on the independent circuit, where she frequently appears alongside her partner Matt Cardona. Despite her current success, she sees her journey as still incomplete without a WWE chapter to finish.

“Those WWE dreams? Still very much alive,” she emphasized.

