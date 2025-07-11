Trish Stratus Addresses Lack Of Hype For WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Sam Roberts ahead of her highly anticipated showdown with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at the upcoming Evolution 2025 premium live event. The multi-time champion opened up about the rushed lead-up to the event, the parallels between her and Stratton’s careers, and why she’s confident their match will deliver.

“This entire (Evolution) card has seemed to be a quick turnaround as it is unfortunately,” Trish admitted. “I get it, there’s like 7,000 events a month, it seems like,” she laughed. “But I think there’s a little bit of a built-in storyline luckily for Tiffany and I… I love the fact that we had this connection and I think people really were digging the Trishy Time / Tiffy Time thing.”

Stratus acknowledged the limited build, but believes their match benefits from an organic dynamic fans have already latched onto.

Trish drew parallels between herself and Tiffany, highlighting how both had to overcome early doubts due to appearance and perception.

“There’s these two blondes who came into the business and [there was a] preconceived notion on what they can deliver in the ring… We both have had to prove those people wrong and had great success early on. She’s been champion at 25, and I know a certain someone who became champion for the first time at 25 as well…”

Trish was candid about the challenges of creative timing in today’s WWE.

“You can only control what you can control. Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure,” she laughed. “But it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing, and sometimes things get thrown together.”

She emphasized that no matter the build, the in-ring story will be what fans remember.

“To me, the thing I control is the match. I will control the match, we will control the match. We will tell the story, we’ll control the narrative and that’s where I know I can do the work.”

Reflecting on her acclaimed feud with Becky Lynch, Stratus pointed out that long builds don’t always guarantee better results — and short builds can still create magic.

“There were moments in Becky and I’s feud where maybe people got tired of promos about the same thing… But we knew we had to deliver that match. And we did.”

“Yes, it [was thrown] together. We got a two-week — what is it? 10-day build? I thought Charlotte and I had a short build, but again, it was great for the moment.”

Trish Stratus challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at Evolution 2025, streaming live this Saturday. For match details and full card updates, stay tuned to PWMania.com.