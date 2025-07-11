Jelly Roll Set For WWE In-Ring Debut Against Logan Paul At SummerSlam

Grammy Award-winning artist Jelly Roll is officially stepping into a WWE ring — and he’s doing it on the grand stage of SummerSlam.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the country-rap superstar will face Logan Paul in his WWE in-ring debut, marking another high-profile celebrity showdown at one of WWE’s biggest annual events. The storyline is reportedly set to begin tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, which takes place in Jelly Roll’s hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Sources confirm that Logan Paul will be the one to confront Jelly Roll, igniting what is expected to be a marquee celebrity feud heading into SummerSlam. Paul, the reigning United States Champion, has become one of WWE’s most reliable celebrity performers, making him a natural foil for Jelly Roll’s debut.

While the exact format of the match is still under wraps, the current plan calls for Jelly Roll to be aligned with a top babyface on the WWE roster. However, insiders confirm that Cody Rhodes will not be involved. It is still unclear whether this will be a tag team match or if the babyface will serve as a mentor or manager.

Jelly Roll has long teased a wrestling debut and has been open about his weight loss journey and passion for WWE. He previously performed live at SummerSlam 2024 in Detroit, earning praise from fans and WWE officials alike. With his love for pro wrestling and growing mainstream appeal, WWE sees Jelly Roll as a natural fit for the spotlight.

SummerSlam 2025 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this August.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of Friday Night SmackDown, SummerSlam, and all breaking developments in the Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul storyline.