Report: “Black Adam” Flop Ended The Rock’s DC Universe Plans

A new exposé from The Wall Street Journal has provided further clarity on why Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ambitious plans for the DC Universe were ultimately scrapped. According to the report, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) executives decided to move in a different direction following the disappointing performance of Black Adam, both critically and commercially.

The article states that WBD CEO David Zaslav had early conversations with Johnson about shaping the future of DC Studios. Johnson had lobbied for Black Adam to become a central figure in the cinematic universe, with long-term plans involving a major crossover with Henry Cavill’s Superman.

However, the report makes it clear:

“Those talks ended after the star’s DC movie ‘Black Adam’ flopped.”

Despite an impressive opening weekend, Black Adam’s overall box office gross and mixed reviews fell short of expectations, and the film failed to secure a franchise footing. This setback coincided with internal restructuring and the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the new DC Studios.

Gunn has since rebooted the cinematic universe, keeping only select characters such as John Cena’s Peacemaker. Johnson later cited “a vortex of new leadership” as part of the reason for creative missteps and stalled momentum. The reboot meant that Johnson’s vision for a Black Adam-centric universe — and his showdown with Cavill’s Superman — was shelved permanently.

While his DC dream fell through, Johnson’s focus has shifted elsewhere. He was recently appointed to the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors, granting him the full rights to his wrestling name and trademarks under WWE. On the Hollywood front, he is set to star in A24’s “The Smashing Machine”, portraying MMA legend Mark Kerr, and has another project in the works with Martin Scorsese.

