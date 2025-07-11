WWE Star Pushing For AJ Lee Return

Current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez is making her dream match a personal mission — and it involves a legendary name from WWE’s past.

In a new interview with WWE Español, Perez revealed that she is actively campaigning behind the scenes to get AJ Lee back in a WWE ring. The former Divas Champion hasn’t wrestled since her retirement in 2015, but that hasn’t stopped Perez from trying to make it happen.

“That would have to be Roxanne Perez – The Prodigy – versus AJ Lee,” Perez stated when asked about her dream opponent. “I’m gonna keep trying until she gets back over here. I know someone who knows someone, but I’m still trying, I’m still trying.”

1, 2, 3 con Roxanne Pérez 🤩 México 🇲🇽 cada vez falta menos para los Supershows, ¿ya tienes tus boletos? pic.twitter.com/BsFHIfHjuE — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 11, 2025

Perez’s comment seems to reference AJ’s husband, CM Punk, who returned to WWE in late 2023 at Survivor Series. Since Punk’s return, speculation about AJ Lee following in his footsteps has picked up considerably, although Lee herself has not publicly committed to an in-ring comeback.

Despite the uncertainty, Perez remains hopeful, using her platform — and possible connections — to make the long-awaited return a reality.

Roxanne Perez currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez, and they are set to defend the titles at this weekend’s Evolution 2 PLE. The match is a four-way showdown, featuring:

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Asuka & Kairi Sane

Sol Ruca & Zaria

Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c)

Perez has long cited AJ Lee as one of her biggest inspirations, and with Evolution spotlighting past and present women’s stars, the timing of her remarks has fans buzzing once again.

