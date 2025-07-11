WWE SmackDown Results – July 11, 2025

WWE is live tonight from “The Music City.”

WWE SmackDown emanates from Nationwide Arena in Nashville, TN. at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix with the “go-home show” for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2.

Featured below are live ongoing results.

Backstage With Randy Orton & Jelly Roll

Backstage we see Superstars arriving to the show. One of them is Randy Orton, who runs into Jelly Roll. The two say their hellos as we head inside Nationwide Arena.

LA Knight, Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa’s Family Kick Things Off

We hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme music as Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. “The Mega Star” makes his way to the ring and begins talking about Paul Heyman. He says “predictions and spoilers” are two things that come out of Paul Heyman’s mouth often.

“The Mega Star” says Heyman feels like he hold all of that power and in a way he does. Seth Rollins, a desperate man who is a little washed. He had to go make the desperate move and join Heyman. And together, they got this goon troop of slop house Bronson Reed and the dog-brained idiot Bron Breakker.

Knight says they tried to injure him and hurt him. And they tried to do it on Seth’s orders because he couldn’t do it himself. And in 24 hours, it’s him against Seth at Saturday Night’s Main Event. And even dropping Seth on his head on Monday was not enough.

LA Knight tells Seth he wants his dignity, justice and he wants to hurt him. And he will hurt him. He tells Seth he shouldn’t be scared to get his ass kicked and his ass will be kicked. That’s not a spoiler, that’s a fact of life. We hear Paul Heyman’s voice and out he comes with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Heyman says that as Seth’s personal oracle, he is blessed with many gifts in life. Besides being outlandishly good look, as an oracle, he can see into the future for Seth, himself, Bron and Bronson. And their future is the future of the entire industry.

And he sees LA Knight’s future and it is absolutely nothing because LA Knight has no future at all. Solo’s music hits and out he comes with JC Mateo, Tama Tonga and Tala Tonga. Solo says something’s change and something’s stay the same. Solo tells Heyman that when Heyman left to Raw and his family, everything changed.

There is no more Bloodline, no more Tribal Chief and no more Wiseman. They begin to approach Heyman as he slowly backs away. The fans chant “OTC”. Solo suggests to Heyman that he leaves the building right now before he and his MFT’s put him through a table like he did last year.

Heyman waves at them and leaves through the crowd. He looks at LA Knight and the fans chant “Yeah” and Solo tells them no. Solo tells LA Knight that he is the new United States Champion. And that means that the man that beat LA Knight at WrestleMania, the one that everyone is afraid of, the Samoan werewolf, he beat Jacob Fatu.

The fans chant “Fatu”. Solo tells LA Knight that he will give him he same opportunity as he gave Heyman, to leave and not come back. Or he will make sure that his MFT’s make sure that he doesn’t walk again. LA Knight says alright but the fans chant his name.

LA Knight says the fans won’t let him leave and if they want him to leave, to make him leave. All four men get on the ring apron but out comes Jimmy Uso who slides a steel chair in the ring. Jimmy hits JC Mateo with a super kick and he gets in the ring. Jimmy and LA Knight are in the ring with both men holding steel chairs.

Tala Tonga is about to get in the ring but Solo tells him to get down. Tala Tonga gets down and out comes Nick Aldis. He makes a match for later tonight, Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo against Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. That’s how the eventful opening segment wraps up.

Backstage With Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

From there, we see Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss talking together backstage. Bliss asks Flair to be at ringside for her match tonight but Flair tells her they are not friends.

Bliss tells her she knows that but everyone out tonight will have their tag team partner out and if she wants to make a statement to be out there. Flair tells her she will be there. We head to a quick commercial break.

Kairi Sane vs. Sol Rucs vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss

When the show returns, we see Roxanne Perez finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. We see Raquel Rodriguez at ringside in her corner. Already in the ring as well are Kairi Sane and WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca.

The theme for Alexa Bliss hits and the crowd roars as “Little Miss Bliss” makes her way out accompanied by an upbeat and playful Charlotte Flair. Bliss settles in the ring and Flair remains in her corner at ringside. The bell sounds and off we go with our opening contest.

Zaria is also at ringside in Ruca’s corner. Ruca drops Alexa face first onto the mat. She goes for the cover but Sane breaks it up. Sane with a kick onto Ruca and she throws Ruca to the outside of the ring. Sane to the ropes but Perez with right hands.

Both women to their feet and Ruca with a top rope dropkick onto both women and they fall to the outside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress.

After a double Sol-Snatcher from Sol Ruca that the crowd went wild for, we see things turn to chaos on the floor. Zaria and Raquel Rodriguez get into it, with Rodriguez slamming her on the commentary desk. Charlotte Flair also ends up in the mix. In the ring, Bliss hits Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks

After Tessitore and Barrett run down the lineup for WWE Evolution 2 on Sunday night, we head back inside the Nationwide Arena where the reigning and defending WWE Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits make their way out and head to the ring.

The team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins settle inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening, as the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. The show returns a few minutes later to the dark and ominous entrance for The Wyatt Sicks.

Representing The Wyatt Sicks will be Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. Other members hang back at ringside. It’s time for tag-team title action. The bell sounds and off we go. Dawkins and Gacy kick things off for their respective teams. Gacy starts off well.

The two test their strength against the other, with each showing the ability to out-muscle the other and bully them across the ring with force. Dawkins gets Gacy down and out-wrestles him on the mat momentarily. Back up, The Wyatt Sicks takes over again as the show heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see The Street Profits double team Lumis. Ford goes for the cover but Lumis kicks out. Ford goes for a back drop, Lumis lands on his feet, Gacy is tagged in and Lumis with a spinebuster. Gacy powerbombs Lumis onto Ford.

Gacy goes for the cover but Dawkins breaks it up. Gacy grabs Ford but Ford with a kick to the side of the head. Dawkins is tagged in. Dawkins gets Gacy up on his shoulders and Ford on the top rope lands a blockbuster! Dawkins goes for the cover but Gacy kicks out.

Lumis is tagged in as Ford runs towards Gacy but Gacy throws Ford to the outside of the ring. Dawkins throws Gacy to the outside. In comes Lumis but Dawkins with a spinebuster. Ford is tagged in and he lands a frog splash onto Lumis. In comes Gacy but that distracts the referee.

Rowan drags Ford to the outside and Dawkins runs into Rowan who falls into the time keeper’s area. Ford climbs the top rope and he goes for the frog splash. Lumis moves out of the way. Gacy is tagged in and they double team Ford with a powerbomb. Gacy goes for the cover and gets the pin. We have new champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Wyatt Sicks

Rey Fenix & Andrade Join SmackDown Tag-Team Division

Backstage, we see a bunch of tag-teams from the SmackDown tag-team division arguing and reacting to seeing The Wyatt Sicks defeat The Street Profits to become the new WWE Tag-Team Champions. Fraxiom, The Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa bicker.

Gargano tells them that they need to come together now because their worst case scenario just happened. Ciampa tells them that they should have listened to them. In come Rey Fenix and Andrade who tell them that they are now part of the SmackDown tag-team division. They argue some more as the brief segment ends.

Chaos With Jelly Roll, Logan Paul, Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre

The show heads to another commercial break after we see quick cameo appearances by UFC legends and broadcast team members Michael Chandler, Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko. When the show returns, we are introduced to Nashville’s own Jelly Roll, who begins performing his song “Liar” live as he walks to the ring.

As he is singing, we hear “Yo, yo, yo, yo” and it’s Logan Paul. He cuts Jelly Roll off and the fans boo as Logan Paul but Paul says everyone is there to see real WWE superstars. Paul tells him they are not there to listen to music of people who have tattoo’s of their children but do not have custody of them.

Paul says the ring and venue is sacred, Jelly Roll belongs on a stage, not a WWE ring. Paul gets in the ring and he says he is disgusted of influencers, Youtubers, artists, getting into “our industry, our success, on a platform that we have built.”

He says clout chasers like Jelly Roll disgust him. The fans boo and Logan says the WWE does not need a Jelly Roll, the WWE needs a Logan Paul. He says that he set and raised the bar for what it means to be a professional wrestler. He says that he belongs here and this company loves him so much.

So much that his podcast just inked a long term deal with the WWE. Jelly Roll cuts him off. He tells Logan that this is his hometown and just to be clear, no one there gives a damn about Logan’s podcast. Both men are face to face arguing and out comes Randy Orton yelling “Outsider, are you freaking kidding me?!”

Orton says that Jelly Roll is one of the biggest names in the music industry and if anyone is an outsider, it is Logan Paul. Orton says to show some respect. He calls Logan an entitled whiny, little bitch. Everyone back there moves heaven and earth to make sure that Logan Paul decides to.

But he turns around and Drew McIntyre hits him with the Claymore! In come security and Drew leaves the ring. Logan Paul begins hitting Orton with right hands in the corner. Jelly Roll looks confused but he grabs Logan from behind and he slams Logan Paul onto the mat.

Logan rolls to the outside of the ring and he helps Orton back up as the fans chant “Jelly”. Logan gets on the ring apron but security runs back down to grab him. Out comes Nick Aldis with more WWE officials. The fans chant “Logan sucks” and Logan Paul begins destroying Jelly Roll’s guitar and the band’s set.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Randy Orton and Jelly Roll together backstage thanking the other for having their back. They come to an agreement that Jelly Roll will be in Orton’s corner at ringside at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow night.

R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

Inside the arena, we see R-Truth is in the ring already. He will be in action in the next match of the evening. The lights go out and when they come back on, we hear the familiar sounds of Aleister Black’s theme music. Out he comes as Truth’s scheduled opponent.

After the bell sounds, things get officially off-and-running between these two. Black goes for a big boot, Truth ducks and he lands a kick to the face. Truth goes for a suplex, Black lands on his feet and he trips Truth up. Punches and kicks by Black in the corner.

Truth thrown to the ropes but Truth with a spinning cross body. Truth to the ropes but Black with a knee and he throws Truth to the outside. Black goes for a moon sault to the outside, Truth moves out of the way, Black lands on his feet and Truth throws him into the ring post.

Truth throws Black into the ring and he grabs a steel chair. Truth gets in the ring but Black stands on the chair and he hits Truth with a knee to the face. Black grabs the steel chair as the referee tells him to throw the chair away.

The referee grabs the chair away from Black as Truth rolls him up, the referee turns around and Truth gets the pinfall for the victory. The commentators point out that Truth saw an opportunity and he took it. Truth is worked up and heads straight to the back. Black follows after him. We head to a commercial break.

Winner: R-Truth

Aleister Black Attacks Damian Priest

When the show returns from the break, we shoot backstage, where we see Damian Priest is stopping Aleister Black as he is still trying to hunt down R-Truth to get some revenge. Priest tells Black he gets it but to let it go.

Black tells him he is right and they shake hands. Black turns back around and he hits Priest with a knee to the face and into a metal post in the arena. Black tells him, ‘Now I can let it go.”

Tiffany Stratton, Trish Stratus Come “Face-To-Face”

Back inside Bridgestone Arena, we see SmackDown color-commentator Wade Barrett has left the desk and is standing in the ring holding a microphone. Also in the ring are WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and her opponent for her title defense at WWE Evolution 2 on Sunday, Trish Stratus.

Things get started with Stratton saying she already beat Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Bayley. And why would she not want to face one of the greatest of all time, Trish Stratus. She took the match because if she beats her, maybe she will be considered one of the greatest of all-legends time as well.

Trish says she feels a lot of pressure but Tiffany should be feeling the pressure. Tiffany needs to beat her in order to be considered one of the greatest of all time, something she already is. And when she wins at Evolution, she will leave with the title and Tiffany will leave with noting.

On Sunday, she will do what she did for 25 years straight, deliver Stratusfaction. Tiffany says things are different now and she knows about Trish’s accomplishments, she watched her VHS tapes. Trish says that is cute and asks her if she learned about VHS tapes on Tik Tok.

She says she loves Tiffany and she loves what she is doing but on Sunday, she will become an eight time Champion. Naomi’s music hits and out she comes with the Money in the Bank briefcase. She raises it but out comes Jade Cargill who attacks her from behind. Out come WWE officials to break it up.

LA Knight & Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

It’s main event time!

LA Knight’s theme hits and the crowd goes wild as “The Mega Star” makes his way out to the ring for the final match of the evening. His partner Jimmy Uso also makes his ring walk. The two are ready for tag-team action in the headline match of the show.

Out next are their opponents from the Solo Sikoa Family — Solo Sikoa himself and JC Mateo. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Solo and LA Knight start the match. Tama Tonga distracts LA Knight and Solo with a right hand.

He throws LA Knight to the ropes but LA Knight with a swinging neck breaker. LA Knight stomps on Solo in the corner and Jimmy is tagged in. LA Knight with a running knee to the face and Jimmy with a running hip attack. He goes for the cover but Solo kicks out.

Jimmy grabs Solo but Solo with a right hand. He gets Jimmy in the corner and JC is tagged in. JC with spears in the corner. He runs towards Jimmy but Jimmy with a super kick followed by a Samoan drop. He goes for the cover but JC kicks out. He grabs JC but JC with a right hand.

A forearm to the face by JC and Solo is tagged in. Solo drags Jimmy to the outside and he Samoan drops him on the announce table. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the tag-team main event of the evening continues.

When the show returns from the commercial time out, we see Jimmy with a kick to the side of the head of JC Mateo and both men are down. LA Knight is tagged in and he lands right hands onto JC Mateo followed by a flying forearm. A jumping neck breaker by LA Knight and he goes for BFT but JC pushes him away.

LA Knight knocks Solo off the ring apron, JC rolls LA Knight up for the cover but LA Knight kicks out. JC goes for a Samoan drop but LA Knight lands on his feet and he lands a neck breaker. LA Knight climbs the second rope, tags Jimmy, leaps onto the third landing an elbow drop.

Jimmy with an Uso Splash. He goes for the cover but Solo breaks it up. Solo knocks LA Knight off the ring apron and Solo is tagged in. Solo with the Spinning Solo. He goes for the cover but LA Knight breaks it up. In comes JC Mateo who grabs LA Knight but LA Knight throws him to the outside.

LA Knight with a baseball slide. LA Knight turns and he sees Paul Heyman on his cellular phone in the time keeper area. That distracts LA Knight and he turns around with Tala Tonga hitting him with a big boot. In the ring, Jimmy rolls Solo up and gets the pin for the victory.

Once the match wraps up, things aren’t over just yet. We see Jimmy Uso jump the barricade as Tala Tonga, Tama Tonga and JC Mateo chase after him. Solo is in the ring and he is yelling at Paul Heyman. LA Knight gets in the ring and he lands the BFT onto Solo.

LA Knight gets on the ring apron and Bron Breakker is in the ring behind him. LA Knight turns around and Bron with a spear. In comes Bronson Reed who lands a Tsunami. Out come WWE officials but Heyman calms them down. Heyman, Bron and Bronson leave the ring. That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: LA Knight & Jimmy Uso