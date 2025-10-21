Identity Of Mystery Wrestler Shown During WWE RAW Revealed

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Rusev challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio managed to retain his title by pinning Rusev after delivering a low blow. As Rusev was walking down a hallway on his way to the ring, a vignette featuring a massive individual was aired, who appeared to be looking at his home.

The individual was indie star Alex Ace.

Ace is a nine-year pro wrestling veteran who has most recently trained with Rikishi. Over the past few years, he has worked with several independent wrestling organizations, including Underground Wrestling Alliance, Oasis Pro Wrestling, Supreme Pro, and Sonoran Championship Wrestling.

Ace is also signed with independent wrestling manager and former AFTERBUZZtv host Christian Rosenberg.