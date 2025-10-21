Update On Shinsuke Nakamura As Possible Final Opponent For Hiroshi Tanahashi

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was speculation last week among certain individuals in NJPW about the possibility of WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura being the final opponent for Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi during his retirement tour, leading up to his retirement following Wrestle Kingdom 20.

According to Fightful Select, Nakamura’s name was discussed, but it was more of a “pipe dream” rather than a substantial plan.

The report highlighted several factors that could hinder the potential match between Nakamura and Tanahashi.

The most significant issue is that Nakamura is under contract with WWE, making it unlikely that the company would permit the match to occur.

Additionally, sources within NJPW expressed concerns about how using a WWE talent could affect their relationships with AEW and CMLL.

The report also mentioned uncertainty about Nakamura’s availability outside of WWE, as NJPW executives believe he re-signed with WWE last year, although this has not been confirmed.

Nakamura made his return to WWE television on the October 10th episode of SmackDown, where he answered Sami Zayn’s open challenge for the United States Championship.