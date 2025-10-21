Roman Reigns Reflects On Learning From Paul Heyman

Top WWE star Roman Reigns appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including his former Wise Man and WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman, and learning from him.

Reigns said, “He taught me so much…I sat under his learning tree. I caught shade for a long time.”

He continued, “So anything that he’s teaching all these other guys, and he’s long-winded, so he’ll keep on telling his stories. He’ll come back to them. I have like a sponge absorbed so much from the former Wise Man that I think he’s gone dumb now. I don’t think he’s the same guy. It’s become one of those situations where I’ve become the master. I’d sit there and I’d take counsel…I’d sit there and hear his stories. And sometimes, yeah, he’d forget he told me a story and he’d tell me again, but I’d listen to it again just to see if the moral of the story was the same or if there’s another little piece of information.”

Reigns added, “He’s a very wise soul.”

