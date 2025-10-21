Former WWE Star Returns To The Performance Center As Guest Coach

PWInsider.com reports that former WWE star TJP has returned to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for a guest coaching role.

According to the report, TJP is there to mentor NXT developmental talent as part of WWE’s ongoing guest coach program. This initiative involves bringing in experienced veterans regularly to help shape the next generation of superstars through hands-on training and in-ring workshops.

The report also mentions that TJP’s return is accompanied by several other stars joining the guest coaching lineup. Alongside TJP, the Performance Center recently welcomed former Women’s Champion Jazz and TNA producer Ace Steel as guest coaches. Their combined expertise supports the company’s mission to expose NXT talent to diverse wrestling styles and philosophies.

This marks TJP’s first official involvement with WWE since his release in 2019. TJP won the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, defeating Gran Metalik in the finals to become the first-ever WWE Cruiserweight Champion on 205 Live.

Since leaving WWE, TJP has built an impressive resume across the global wrestling scene. He has become a standout in NJPW, joining Will Ospreay’s United Empire and capturing multiple titles, including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. TJP’s coaching stint highlights WWE’s continued investment in nurturing its future stars by bringing seasoned professionals back to inspire and elevate the next wave of in-ring performers.