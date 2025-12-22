Report: The Undertaker Attends AAA Guerra De Titanes 2025 In Mexico

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker attended last Saturday’s AAA Guerra de Titanes 2025 event.

The report highlighted that this year’s Guerra de Titanes, held at the Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico, marked the most significant night for AAA in terms of both in-ring action and production quality since WWE’s acquisition of the company.

This news follows previous reports that The Undertaker has been collaborating with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as part of the creative team.

WWE aims to position AAA as a promotion that also appeals to the WWE audience, and The Undertaker, with his extensive knowledge of what resonates with the WWE Universe, is a valuable asset in this endeavor.

He serves as both a brand ambassador and a writer for the promotion, which likely explains his presence at the event.