Dominik Mysterio Suffers Shoulder Injury At AAA Guerra De Titanes

According to F4WOnline.com and Bryan Alvarez, Dominik Mysterio, the current AAA Mega Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion, sustained a shoulder injury towards the end of the main event at last Saturday’s AAA Guerra de Titanes event.

In the match, he teamed up with El Grande Americano to face his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix.

Alvarez reported that Dominik injured his shoulder while taking a DDT from his father near the conclusion of the match and could barely use his arm afterward. He noted that the severity of Dominik’s shoulder injury will not be determined until after an evaluation.

If the injury proves long-term, it could jeopardize both of his title runs.

Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio won the match with assistance from Penta. After the bout, Dominik shoved Americano and walked backstage on his own. A confused Americano then shook hands with Rey Mysterio before leaving the area.

Dominik had regained the WWE Intercontinental Title last month at Survivor Series: WarGames when he defeated 17-time World Champion John Cena with help from his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan.