Seth Rollins Opens Up On The Challenges Of WWE Unreal

WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Ross Tucker on his podcast about various topics, including his experience being filmed for WWE Unreal.

Rollins said, “Well you know, Unreal is interesting. Because it’s like, it’s actually — I say this in a in a in a very kind way. It’s actually more of a hassle, right? Because it’s an extra crew of people following you around, like kind of dissecting everything you’re doing. So you’re on all the time in times when you’re not thinking about being on. So, it’s a bit of an extra step for us.”

On what he hopes the fans get out of it:

“I hope the end result is good, and I hope it helps kind of portray our family dynamic, in a business that’s not really known for family dynamics, in a positive light. And creates sort of — I guess sort of a an inspiration for people to know that you can do this thing, and you can wrestle and have a family. And it can all work together. And there’s sort of a beauty in it, and it doesn’t have to be one or the other. It doesn’t have to be this or that. So I hope that people see it and I hope that they enjoy what that presentation looks like. But yeah, fun? I don’t know about fun.”

