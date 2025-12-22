WWE Reveals Top 25 Greatest Moments Of The Year

WWE has recently released a special edition of WWE Top 10, featuring the company’s 25 greatest moments of the year. Highlights include John Cena’s heel turn, AJ Lee’s return, and much more.

You can check out the complete list below, ranked from lowest to highest:

25. Omos Tosses Microman. (AAA TripleMania)

24. Jacob Fatu Dives Off The Top Of A Cage. (SummerSlam)

23. GUNTHER Defeats Goldberg In Retirement Match. (Saturday Night’s Main Event)

22. Becky Lynch Returns. (WrestleMania 41)

21. The Hardys Win NXT Tag Team Championship. (WWE NXT)

20. Bron Breakker Spears iShowSpeed. (Royal Rumble)

19. IYO SKY Dives Off Of WarGames Cage. (Survivor Series: WarGames)

18. Maxxine Dupri Wins Women’s Intercontinental Title. (Raw)

17. Brock Lesnar Returns. (WrestlePalooza)

16. The Vision Turns On Seth Rollins. (Raw)

15. Tiffany Stratton Cashes In Money in the Bank, Wins Women’s Championship. (WWE Smackdown)

14. Bron Breakker Pins CM Punk. (Survivor Series: WarGames)

13. Naomi Cashes In MITB, Wins Women’s World Championship. (Evolution)

12. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn In Unsanctioned Match. (Elimination Chamber)

11. Liv Morgan Returns, Costs John Cena The WWE Intercontinental Title. (Survivor Series: WarGames)

10. The Rock And Roman Reigns Appear On RAW’s Netflix Debut. (WWE Raw)

9. Damian Priest Puts Finn Bálor Through A Table. (WWE Raw)

8. John Cena’s Farewell (Saturday Night’s Main Event)

7. Rhea Ripley Regains Women’s World Championship. (WWE Raw)

6. Paul Heyman Turns On Roman Reigns And CM Punk, Joins Seth Rollins. (WrestleMania 41)

5. AJ Lee Returns. (WWE Smackdown)

4. Jey Uso Wins World Heavyweight Championship. (WrestleMania 41)

3. John Cena Wins Record-Breaking 17th World Championship. (WrestleMania 41)

2. Seth Rollins Cashes In MITB, Wins World Heavyweight Championship. (SummerSlam)

1. John Cena Turns Heel On Cody Rhodes. (Elimination Chamber)