Backstage News On Danhausen’s AEW Contract Status

Sean Ross Sapp, in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, addressed a fan’s question about the possibility of Danhausen participating in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble.

Unfortunately, that won’t be possible as AEW has recently extended Danhausen’s contract. Originally, his AEW contract was set to expire on July 1, but additional months have been tacked on, and it will now expire in February 2026.

The report indicates that AEW extended Danhausen’s contract due to injury. However, it was noted that there are “absolutely no plans to use him,” and the wrestler has expressed a desire to be released from AEW.

There is currently no information about whether Danhausen will return to AEW television before his contract ends, but updates will be provided when available.

Danhausen has not appeared in AEW or ROH since Final Battle 2024, where he famously cursed Mason Madden.

This was his first appearance on AEW/ROH TV in months. Despite this, Danhausen has remained active on the independent wrestling scene, recently participating in the CAP 8th Annual Major Pod Holiday Toy Drive, WrestlePro’s Very Nice Very Evil event, and the GCW/GMW Green Mountains And Me events.