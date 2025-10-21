Backstage News On The Future Of WWE SmackDown’s Women’s Division

Top WWE star Bianca Belair suffered a broken finger at WrestleMania 41 and has not wrestled since. Her absence has significantly impacted the women’s division on SmackDown.

Reports indicate that Belair’s injury is more severe than originally anticipated, resulting in her being sidelined longer than expected.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, the future of the women’s division on SmackDown was discussed. It was noted that more women are expected to join the SmackDown women’s division soon.

Recent appearances by NXT talents like Blake Monroe and Sol Ruca (the current WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion) are part of this initiative, according to WRKD Wrestling.

While there is no specific timeline for Belair’s return, she recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez about her injury, mentioning that it occurred at the joint. Belair assured fans that she will be back soon. Fightful Select had previously reported that she actually broke her knuckle.