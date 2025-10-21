Main Event Set For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW featured a World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

This match was held to determine CM Punk’s opponent for next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, where a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned following Seth “Freakin” Rollins being stripped of the title due to an injury.

The final four competitors in the main event were Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Dominik Mysterio. As the match progressed, Knight and Jimmy found themselves tangled in the ropes. Seizing the opportunity, Jey eliminated both Jimmy and Knight. Dominik Mysterio attempted to take advantage of the situation, but Jey ultimately threw him out of the ring, earning the victory. As a result, CM Punk and Jey Uso will face each other at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, November 1st, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

CM PUNK vs. JEY USO.

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH.

SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT. 🏆 WHO WILL BE THE NEXT WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION? pic.twitter.com/C7qZCRzjLJ — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025