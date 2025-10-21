Backstage Update On Jacy Jayne And Fallon Henley Injuries

According to a report from the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fatal Influence members WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley sustained injuries during an NXT house show on October 9th in Columbus, Ohio.

They competed in a tag team match against WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca and ZARIA.

The report indicated that Jayne appeared to suffer a leg injury, as she limped out of the ring and has not participated in the remainder of the tour. Henley’s injury, while less visible to the audience, may be more serious; she took a double-team move known as the Sol Snatcher from Ruca and ZARIA. Even though both wrestlers seemed fine during the October 14th episode of NXT TV, this was because it was pre-taped.

The report also mentioned that Jayne has been medically cleared for NXT Halloween Havoc, scheduled for Saturday, October 25th, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. During this event, she will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Tatum Paxley, who recently won a #1 Contender’s match. Although Jayne was previously favored to retain her title, that sentiment may now be in question.