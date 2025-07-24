Hulk Hogan Dead At 71

In tragic news that has shaken the wrestling world, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday morning that emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida after a call regarding “cardiac arrest.” Witnesses confirmed the presence of multiple police cars and EMTs outside the home. Hogan was seen being placed on a stretcher and transported into an ambulance.

The passing comes just weeks after Hogan’s wife, Sky, addressed speculation about his health, denying rumors that he was in a coma and assuring fans that his heart was “strong” as he recovered from a neck surgery performed in May. Reports also emerged claiming Hogan was on his “deathbed.”

Despite a recent string of health concerns, the news of Hogan’s sudden death has stunned both fans and fellow wrestlers around the globe.

A Giant Among Legends

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was the man who revolutionized professional wrestling in the 1980s. With unmatched charisma, iconic promos, and unforgettable matches, Hogan became the face of WWE (then WWF), turning wrestling into a global phenomenon.

Hogan’s battles with Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and others helped define an entire era. His larger-than-life persona and signature moves, including the powerful Leg Drop and his rallying “Hulkamania” catchphrases, made him a household name.

In 1996, Hogan shocked the world again when he turned heel and formed the New World Order (nWo) in WCW, rebranding himself as “Hollywood” Hogan. The bold move helped spark the Monday Night Wars and propelled WCW to massive success.

A Legacy Cemented in History

Hogan is a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee — once as a solo competitor and again as a member of the nWo. He main-evented numerous WrestleManias, held multiple world championships, and broke new ground for what a professional wrestler could be both inside and outside the ring.

Outside of wrestling, Hogan became a pop culture icon, starring in films, TV shows, and countless commercials. He was one of the most recognizable figures of his time and remains one of the most influential performers in wrestling history.

The World Mourns

Hulk Hogan’s legacy stretches far beyond the squared circle. For generations of fans, he was the ultimate superhero — someone who stood for loyalty, training, and the belief that “Hulkamania” could never die.

He was beloved, controversial, iconic, and unforgettable — a true titan in every sense of the word.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates, official WWE statements, and tributes from across the wrestling world.