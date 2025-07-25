More Female Wrestlers Expected To Follow Cora Jade & Mandy Rose With OnlyFans

As PWMania.com previously reported, on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shed some light on Black’s current status and financial success outside the ring.

Meltzer stated, “I know she was talking to somebody who I know, and… she has probably made more money last month than any woman pro wrestler in the world, probably by a lot, because of OnlyFans.”

Black announced earlier this week that she would be taking a break from wrestling, though she did not confirm if or when she plans to return.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer added further context, pointing to former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose as a catalyst for this growing trend among female wrestlers: “Mandy Rose essentially changed the game for women that are looking to make money after leaving WWE,” Meltzer wrote.

He continued by noting this is becoming a planned career model for many women in wrestling: “One person in wrestling familiar with this noted to us that this will be the new path for many women who are attractive and will get more common—learn to wrestle, make it onto TV, build a fan base, and start the OnlyFans. There are women already planning their exits and others who know it’s there.”

Meltzer also cited the business strategy behind the success: “Another key of the marketing is the interaction. The business strategy is to have a team of people who write to the guys privately since the highest tier people get personal interaction.”

What’s Next for Elayna Black?

Elayna Black has not officially retired from in-ring competition, and there is no indication that her exit from wrestling is permanent. However, her success outside of the ring has opened up new financial avenues that are changing how some wrestlers approach their careers and personal branding.

