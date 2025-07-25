Potential Spoiler: WWE RAW Star Backstage At SmackDown

In a surprising development ahead of tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Raw superstar AJ Styles has been spotted backstage at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to PWInsider.com, the former WWE Champion is present at the venue despite being a member of the Monday Night Raw roster. While it remains unclear whether Styles will appear on-screen, his presence has fueled speculation that he could be involved in a dark match, surprise segment, or a potential cross-brand confrontation.

AJ Styles is currently involved in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day, particularly Dominik Mysterio. On this week’s Raw, WWE officially announced that Styles will face Dominik for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam in a match fans have been anticipating for weeks.

His presence backstage on SmackDown, however, is unexpected and has led to buzz about whether the Phenomenal One might confront a rival, scout talent, or set up a SummerSlam tease. It’s also possible he’s there for a non-televised appearance or internal meeting, but the timing—on a night loaded with major developments—raises eyebrows.

Tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown will feature a special tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who passed away Thursday at the age of 71.

In addition to the tribute, the show will include:

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Cody Rhodes addressing his SummerSlam Street Fight with John Cena

A major face-off involving Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SmackDown results, AJ Styles updates, and the latest on Hulk Hogan’s tribute coverage.