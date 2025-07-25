WWE Reportedly Waived Arena Exclusivity Clause To Help TNA

In a major development reflecting the growing relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling, a new report has confirmed that WWE recently waived one of its standard contractual clauses to allow TNA to promote its biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE agreed to waive its usual arena exclusivity clause for the Paul Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts—where TNA will present Bound for Glory on October 12, 2025.

The clause, a common part of WWE’s venue agreements, typically blocks any other wrestling company from promoting or selling tickets for a show in the same venue until after WWE’s event has taken place. WWE is scheduled to run the Paul Tsongas Center on August 24, meaning under usual circumstances, TNA would not have been permitted to begin ticket sales for its event until after that date.

However, WWE waived the restriction, enabling TNA to begin promoting Bound for Glory and selling tickets well in advance.

“Deeper Than It Looks”

The Observer noted that WWE previously enforced this clause strictly, including against AEW. For example, AEW could not promote its O2 Arena show in London until after WWE had completed its event in the same building.

The report stated that WWE’s flexibility with TNA proves their working relationship is “a lot deeper than it even looks on television.” In recent weeks, the partnership has expanded significantly, with crossover appearances including:

TNA World Champion Trick Williams (under WWE contract) appearing on NXT and getting laid out by The Undertaker.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne showing up on Raw.

Santino Marella, TNA’s on-screen authority figure, scheduled to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship next week on NXT.

Bound For Glory 2025

Bound for Glory is considered TNA’s biggest annual event, and this year’s show—October 12 in Lowell, MA—is expected to feature multiple inter-promotional angles and surprises. The cooperation between the two companies suggests fans can expect continued cross-brand storylines and appearances in the build-up to the pay-per-view.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive updates on the evolving WWE-TNA alliance, Bound for Glory, and everything happening across the wrestling world.