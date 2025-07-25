WWE Planning Major Hulk Hogan Tribute On Tonight’s SmackDown

Following the devastating news of Hulk Hogan’s passing at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest, WWE is preparing an extensive tribute on tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Fightful reports that WWE has contacted numerous wrestling legends to either appear live or pre-record tributes in honor of Hogan. Several names are said to be traveling to SmackDown tonight for the tribute, as WWE sources noted they are “looking to honor Hogan heavily.”

The tribute is expected to feature video packages, in-ring acknowledgments, and potentially live promos reflecting on Hogan’s impact across generations of WWE Superstars and fans.

In addition to the Hulk Hogan memorial tribute, tonight’s SmackDown includes a stacked card featuring major championship action and star-studded appearances:

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

Also advised for tonight’s show are: Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

Fans can expect the show to carry a more emotional tone, with a strong focus on honoring the legacy of “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan, a WWE Hall of Famer and cultural icon who helped revolutionize the wrestling industry.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of the tribute and tonight’s episode of SmackDown.