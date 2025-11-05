Adam Pearce Statement Celebrating 30 Years In Pro Wrestling

Adam Pearce has been in the pro wrestling business for a long time.

A real long time.

The WWE Raw General Manager surfaced via social media this week to share a brief statement via his official Instagram page celebrating his 30th anniversary as a pro wrestler.

WWE Raw’s G.M. wrote the following:

“30 years ago today my professional journey began. It has allowed me to visit places and experience cultures in our world I never would’ve otherwise, and to meet so many people. Some like-minded, some so different, ALL sharing a same passion. Grateful for every step, misstep, and re-step. Here’s to the next 30.”