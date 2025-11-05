Report: LA Knight Not Facing Backlash After Fan Sign Incident On WWE TV

During the October 27th episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which served as the go-home episode of RAW at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, “The Mega Star” LA Knight took a jab at “Main Event” Jey Uso.

He grabbed a sign from the crowd that read, “We Want LA Knight, Not Jey,” in reference to the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Notably, Knight was absent from the previous edition of RAW, prompting some fans to speculate about whether he might be in trouble with WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed this issue in a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers. According to Sapp, he doesn’t believe Knight is in trouble over the sign incident.

He pointed out that WWE is paying him a substantial amount of money and that the company previously worked against pushing him early in his career. Despite this, Knight has remained popular with fans.

Sapp emphasized that Knight wouldn’t face repercussions for holding a sign related to a colleague he is currently working with on WWE TV.

Knight also recently celebrated his 43rd birthday on Saturday, November 1, which could potentially explain his absence from RAW last Monday night, although this has not been confirmed.