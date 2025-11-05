WWE 2K25 Reveals Jesse Ventura For Saturday Night’s Main Event DLC

WWE 2K25 recently took to Twitter (X) to reveal the in-game model of wrestling legend Jesse “The Body” Ventura for its upcoming downloadable content (DLC) titled Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This reveal offers fans their first in-depth look at Ventura’s character model.

In a video shared on Twitter (X), the new model accurately captures Ventura’s trademark style, showcasing his recognizable mustache, aviator sunglasses, and colorful ring gear, reflecting his iconic look from both his wrestling and commentary days.

The post also featured Ventura’s famed motto: “Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat!”

The Saturday Night’s Main Event DLC pack will expand WWE 2K25’s lineup by introducing several iconic personalities, including “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

This final DLC for WWE 2K25 is set to launch on November 12, 2025. Players who have the WWE 2K25 Season Pass will automatically receive the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack on release day. For others, it will be available for purchase as a standalone from each platform’s digital store.