Early Favorites And Betting Odds For 2026 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE is set to host its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Riyadh Season.

Early betting odds have been released for next month’s Royal Rumble, including favorites for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Currently, the top WWE star and former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is the favorite to win, with odds of 10/11 (52%). Bron Breakker follows in second place with odds of 5/2 (29%), while Sami Zayn is in third with odds of 10/1 (9%).

Additionally, it has been noted that Reigns has received significant support from bettors, with 64% of bets placed this week favoring his victory. WWE has not yet announced any participants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The winner is expected to earn a world title shot on the brand of their choice at WrestleMania 42, scheduled to take place next year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of OddsChecker:

* Roman Reigns 10/11 52%

* Bron Breakker 5/2 29%

* Sami Zayn 10/1 9%

* Gunther 14/1 7%

* LA Knight 16/1 6%

* CM Punk 16/1 6%

* Drew McIntyre 20/1 5%

* Jacob Fatu 20/1 5%

* Seth Rollins 20/1 5%

* Oba Femi 25/1 4%

Below is the list of winner percentages based on the betting split as of this week:

* Roman Reigns 64%

* Bron Breakker 14%

* Sami Zayn 14%

* Drew McIntyre 7%