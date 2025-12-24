Backstage Update On WWE NXT Stars Being Called Up To The Main Roster

As reported by PWMania.com, top WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans has been identified as a “soon-to-be free agent” on last Monday night’s episode of RAW.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, several NXT talents, including Joe Hendry, Sol Ruca, Evans, and Trick Williams, are all expected to move up to the main roster soon. Meltzer indicated that while he is unsure when Ruca will make her move, her recent victory over Bayley during the Saturday Night’s Main Event special suggests that she will definitely be part of the upcoming roster changes.

Meltzer also explained that the wrestlers making an impact during John Cena’s farewell event helped expedite their transitions to the main roster. His observation highlighted how performing well in front of a large crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., changed many opinions quickly.

Currently, there is no specific timeline for when these WWE NXT talents will transition to the main roster, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.