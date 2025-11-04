WWE Producer Responds To Report Of Backstage Chaos During WWE Raw

A new backstage report about this week’s WWE Raw has drawn a tongue-in-cheek response from WWE producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms.

The November 3 edition of Raw in Rio Rancho, New Mexico opened with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Logan Paul, and The Vision (Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed).

Punk kicked off the show celebrating his title win, only to be interrupted by Paul—before The Vision entered to confront both men. The segment ended in a brawl, with Paul reluctantly siding with Punk.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the segment ran “approximately ten minutes longer than originally scripted,” reportedly causing a last-minute scramble to adjust timing for the rest of the show. “Opening segment went approximately ten minutes long and they were scrambling,” Alvarez wrote.

In response, Helms took to Twitter/X with a sarcastic rebuttal, poking fun at the idea of backstage chaos. “OMG! We were soooo scrambled! It was unreal! Yelling, screaming, monkeys swinging off of chandeliers, the humanity!!!!!!!!” Helms joked.

Despite the reported overrun, Raw still delivered all of its advertised matches. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee captured the World Tag Team Championships, defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, while Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez scored a win over Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella in tag team action.

In the main event, CM Punk teamed with Jey Uso to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which ended in a double countout. After the match, Logan Paul shocked fans by attacking Punk and officially aligning himself with The Vision.