WWE Raw Results – November 3, 2025

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames kicks off tonight, as WWE Raw is live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Advertised is AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors, Penta vs. El Grande Americano, as well as Nikki Bella & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez, as well as an appearance by new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, November 3, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/3/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us going as always. We then see highlights from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, culminating in CM Punk capturing the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship with a win over ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso.

CM Punk, Logan Paul & The Re-Vision Kick Off The Show

Inside the Rio Rancho Events Center, we see various WWE Superstars making their arrivals to the building as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to this week’s show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ as new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk makes his way out to kick off the show.

“The Second City Saint” says it feels good to be alive in a Monday night in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He mentions having a lot of people to thank. He starts off by thanking his dog Larry and wife with “the ass that won’t quit” AJ Lee.

Next, Punk thanks the fans. Some call them the WWE Universe. To him, they’re CM Punk fans. Punk doesn’t get here without each and every single one of them. Punk tells them to clap for themselves because they deserve it. A “CM Punk” chant fires up.

The third person he wants to thank is “Main Event” Jey Uso. Punk thanks him for the tough match and the hard fight. Uso is truly a main eventer. Punk says, “Yeet!” Going forward, he’d like to be friends, but he understands if it doesn’t turn out that way.

Two years ago, he said he’s not here to make friends. He’s here to earn money and be a champion. Punk did that. Another “CM Punk” chant picks up. Punk doesn’t know how much time he has left, but SummerSlam taught him something. He held the title for three minutes after beating Gunther.

So he has to hold onto it as tightly as possible for now. There is no snake in the grass, Seth Rollins, waiting in the wings to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Punk asks the crowd to indulge him and mocks Rollins’ taunt where he swings the title around.

Punk sarcastically says, “Speedy recovery.” If Rollins comes back, he’ll put him back on the couch. This title is vindication. For two years, he walked around as a king without a crown. With the crown, there’s a target on his back and front. There’s a locker room full of badass talent.

If he’s not who he claims to be, the Best in the World, he could lose this title. Punk knows there’s already a line with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Vision says they’re coming for his gold. Punk wants to be a fighting champion for a multitude of reasons.

There are a lot of people he wants to punch in the face, like Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman. Punk wants to test himself against the best this company has to offer, including the best professional wrestlers on earth, such as AJ Styles. Styles has earned the right to step up and get a title shot.

Someone who has two belts and hasn’t earned or deserved any, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio… he’s filed under someone he wants to punch in the face. Punk mentions that JD McDonagh is an exceptional professional wrestler. If Punk isn’t himself on his best day and McDonagh is, he could lose this title.

Finn Bálor is another great. Sheamus? He’ll be his huckleberry. There’s another contemporary who doesn’t have much time, John Cena… he’ll be Cena’s huckleberry. If he wants some, he can come get some. If anyone wants it, they can get in line because “the champ is here.”

Logan Paul then comes out, to the dismay of CM Punk. He makes his way into the ring after taking his sweet time. Punk says he meant anyone but him. Logan talks about beating many of the guys Punk just named as worthy opponents. Before he can say much else, we hear Paul Heyman’s voice.

Heyman makes his way out accompanied by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.