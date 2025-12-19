TNA iMPACT Results – December 18, 2025

Location: El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the card:

Steel cage match: Team WWE NXT (Lexis King, Stacks, Brooks Jensen, & Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Steve Maclin, & Santino Marella)

TNA World Championship #1 Contender 20-Man Battle Royal match: Home Town Man vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young vs. Mance Warner vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Myron Reed vs. Brock Anderson vs. CW Anderson vs. Moose vs. Jake Something vs. Jesse Funaki vs. Bear Bronson vs. John Skyler vs. BDE vs. Jake Painter vs. Judas Icarus vs. Travis Williams

Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore

Elijah to perform a musical concert



TNA World Championship #1 Contender 20-Man Battle Royal match: Home Town Man vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young vs. Mance Warner vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Myron Reed vs. Brock Anderson vs. CW Anderson vs. Moose vs. Jake Something vs. Jesse Funaki vs. Bear Bronson vs. John Skyler vs. BDE vs. Jake Painter vs. Judas Icarus vs. Travis Williams

RESULTS: Bear Bronson wins the 20 Man Battle Royal for a TNA World Title shot on the first TNA of 2026 last eliminating Eric Young.

We hear from team TNA:

They each hype up the cage match against team NXT in the main event. Mike Santana ends it by saying ” you ain’t stepping in the ring with 5 men. You are stepping in the ring with 5 dogs”!

Injury report:

Matt Cardona – is out with a shoulder injury following the recent attack from Lexis King.

is out with a shoulder injury following the recent attack from Lexis King. Dani Luna and Indi Hartwell – are being held out due to last week’s dog collar match.

are being held out due to last week’s dog collar match. Rich Swann – is having his back evaluated after the Francis attack above.

Announcement:

Mike Santana and The Hardys will be on the next cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated!

Backstage with Gia Miller:

Bear Bronson comments following his huge win in his second TNA Wrestling match. Bronson says he’s feeling validate. Bear says every scar on his forehead tells a story. he continues to say he’s been in countless death matches across America. Bronson says he’s the “most dominant free agent in professional wrestling” before sending a warning to Frankie Kazarian.

Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore w/ Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford vs. Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside)

RESULTS: Angel Warriors defeats Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore via pinfall with a swinging facebuster.

Promo: Dani Luna called for her title shot.

Diamond Collective promo:

Robert Stone questions Diamond Collective’s loss. He calls Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore and Victoria Crawford the Michael Jordan of TNA. Blanchard says they are going to redeem themselves. They issue an open challenge to any three Knockouts in the locker room to step up.

Angel Warriors backstage:

Gia Miller asks Lee about Luna’s challenge. Lee said if she wants to fight, she won’t run. Brookside said Luna is scary, but Lee didn’t care. “Anytime, anywhere…b*tch!”

Elijah in concert:

Elijah dedicates his song to the El Paso crowd. The crowd starts singing along. Tasha Steelz interrupts the song. She’s got Special Agent Zero with her. Steelz says they are not here to sing and dance to Elijah’s music. Steelz introduces Mustafa Ali.

Ali says he’s here to discuss what went down at TNA Final Resolution, referencing his humiliation at the hands of Elijah. Ali asks the fans to rise and observe a brief moment of silence for the victim of the tragedy. Elijah plays his guitar. Ali calls him a disgusting human being and distracts him long enough for The Great Hands ambush.

Elijah was able to fight them off, but he then walks straight to Ali but is interrupted by Tasha Steelz. Elijah picks her up and puts her aside only to get hit in the back with a guitar. Ali, Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Special Agent Zero stands over a fallen Elijah.

Indi Hartwell promo:

She talked about how grueling the dog collar match was. Indi said once she is cleared, she is going to prove she’s the best and will be Knockouts Champion one day.

Backstage promo:

Moose called out Slater for an X-Division title match at Genesis he is owned a rematch as a former champion. Cedric Alexander came up and said he should take that request back because he wants the shot instead.

TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian:

He was talking to an Elvis Presley painting inside the venue as he talked trash about Bronson. He says the World title wasn’t going anywhere.

5 v 5 Cage Match – Team TNA (Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Santino Marella, & The Hardys) vs. Team NXT (Brooks Jensen, Stacks Lorenzo, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont, & Tyriek Igwe)

RESULTS: Team TNA defeats Team NXT after Santana pinned Jensen with Spin the Block. After the match, Santino’s daughter Arianna Grace comes down low blows her own father Santino and joining her boyfriend Stacks in attacking him. Santana and Maclin make their way back to the ring to save Santino from his own daughter and son in-law!

Grace and Stacks kissed to end the show.