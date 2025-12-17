Participants Revealed For TNA World Title #1 Contender Battle Royal

This Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV features an exciting lineup, including a highly anticipated 20-Man TNA World Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

The company has confirmed all 20 participants for the match, which includes Cedric Alexander, Eric Young, Mance Warner, Ryan Nemeth, Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Brock Anderson, CW Anderson, Moose, Jake Something, Jesse Funaki, Bear Bronson, John Skyler, BDE, Jake Painter, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams.

In addition to the Battle Royal, Thursday’s episode will showcase a Team TNA vs. Team NXT Steel Cage Match, as well as a tag team match featuring The Angel Warriors (TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Ying Lee and Xia Brookside) facing “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore. The show will also include a live musical performance by Elijah.