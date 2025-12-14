Backstage News On Expectations For TNA iMPACT’s Debut Ratings On AMC

TNA and AMC have announced a multi-year media rights partnership that will bring TNA iMPACT to AMC and AMC+ starting Thursday, January 15, 2026, as reported by PWMania.com.

Since 2019, TNA has aired on AXS TV, and it has been available on TNA+ since June 2024. However, there have been no reported ratings for iMPACT since then. The last available rating, from the June 13 episode, was 0.01 in the key 18-49 demographic, with a total of 92,000 viewers.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AMC’s prime-time shows averaged 203,000 viewers over the first three weeks of November 2025. This average includes all days in the prime-time hour, making it a general benchmark. The report also mentioned that with heavy promotion for the debut of TNA iMPACT, it is expected to exceed this average viewership. If it does, it would mark the highest viewership since December 8, 2020, when it reached 224,000 viewers.

It’s important to note that this expectation applies only to the premiere episode. As anyone involved in TV ratings analysis knows, shows typically start strong and then experience a decline in viewership over the following weeks until they reach a stable level. We will have a clearer understanding of iMPACT’s regular viewership on AMC after a month or two.

In addition to AMC and AMC+, TNA iMPACT will continue to be available on TNA+. TNA+ will also remain the exclusive home for monthly live specials and quarterly pay-per-view events.