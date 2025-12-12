TNA iMPACT Results – December 11, 2025

Location: El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Knockouts Dog Collar Match: Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

Matt Cardona vs. Lexis King

The Elegance Brand (M By Elegance & H By Elegance) vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) vs. Sinner & Saint

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) to speak

X-Division Championship Number One Contenders Match: Jake Something vs. Cedric Alexander vs. BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Jason Hotch vs. Dezmond Xavier

The King’s Speech – TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian

Kaz talks about his title defense against JDC at Final Resolution. He says he’s right where he belongs, at the top. Kazarian says he’s the guy to lead TNA into the AMC. The King says he’s heard the marks complain on social media, but he doesn’t care. Kazarian tells the crowd to get used to him as their champion then Mike Santana interrupts.

Santana stands tall in the crowd. He tells Kaz to shut up. Santana isn’t mad at Kaz for beating him for the world title. He respects it because Kaz took his opportunity and ran with it. But Mike is upset and he won’t stop till he gets his TNA World Championship back.

Santana brings up the Team TNA versus Team NXT steel cage match set for next week. He challenges Frankie Kazarian to a world title match at Final Genesis on January 17, 2026. Kaz tells Santana “that doesn’t work for me brother” but proud Latino isn’t bothered. The commentary team reminds viewers that Mike has a rematch clause.

Backstage:

Lexis King and the rest of the Team NXT cut a promo on Team TNA. Stacks had a message for Santino Marella. He called Santino a good director of TNA but a horrible father.

Winner Gets the Advantage in the Steel Cage Match – Lexis King vs. Matt Cardona

RESULTS: Lexis King defeats Matt Cardona via pinfall with a rollup after Stacks Lorenzo causes a distraction. After the match, Lexis & Stacks beat down Cardona until Steve Maclin makes the save.

Backstage promo with Léi Yîng Lee and Xia Brookside (The Angel Warriors)

The Angel Warriors talk about their title match at TNA Final Resolution. Xia Brookside says they beat the crap out of each other, but the respect is mutual. Robert Stone, Victoria Crawford, Tessa Blanchard, and Mila Moore interrupt. Tessa has her eyes laser focused on the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather & M by Elegance)

Before the match, The Concierge introduces the Elegance Brand who came out with gifts. During the match, The Concierge got up on the apron with one of the gifts. Hudson then hits him over the head with it. Grace then rolled up Heather, but M (from the floor) pulled M on top of Grace and got the pinfall.

RESULTS: The Elegance Brand defeats Harley Hudson & Myla Grace via pinfall.

Injury report:

Matt Cardona – OUT with an arm injury and not cleared for the steel cage match.

Mustafa Ali – all scratched up from being dragged out of the arena behind a horse at Final Resolution.

Santino Marella – cleared after “suffering a jaw contusion” when Stacks his soon to be son-in-law punched him.

Gia Miller interviews Rich Swan:

He confirms that him smacking AJ Francis with a title belt was his exit from First Class. Swann talks linking up with Francis before AJ even made it to wrestling, saying he was impressed by his stature. Rich says he is tired of getting looked down as if he isn’t a former X Division and World Champion. Then Francis attacked Swann and left him beatdown.

X-Division Championship Number One Contenders Match – Jake Something vs. Cedric Alexander vs. BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Jason Hotch vs. Dezmond Xavier

RESULTS: Cedric Alexander defeats BDE, Jason Hotch, Ryan Nemeth, Dezmond Xavier, & Jake Something via pinfall with a Lumbar Check on BDE to become #1 contender to the X Division Championship.

Backstage:

Frankie Kazarian confronts Santino Marella and wanted a different challenger instead of Mike Santana. So, Kazarian made a battle royal, and the winner will face Kazarian for the championship… in three weeks. At the TNA premiere on AMC, Kazarian will defend the title against someone else. Then, the NXT Team for the cage match came along and demanded the match be 5-on-4 with Cardona out. Arianna Grace came in and smacked her fiancé for being disrespectful.

The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

This is a “proving ground” match to see if Williams and Icarus are good enough for The System.

RESULTS: Edwards & Myers defeats Sinner & Saint via pinfall with a Boston Knee Party on Williams.

The Hardys In-ring promo:

Matt Hardy was happy to be back in El Paso, the home of Eddie Guerrero! The Hardys talked about the big steel cage match for next week. Jeff wants Santino to replace Matt Cardona with someone who loves TNA as much as the Hardys do. Matt Hardy promised the biggest year for TNA “EVAHHHHH!” Jeff Hardy sang about the NXT Team making themselves “Obsolete”.

They were eventually interrupted by the Righteous, Vincent and Dutch. Vincent tried to reassure the Hardys the Righteous weren’t there to hurt the Hardys, who they admired like “gods among mortals.” Dutch states that it was really an honor to be in the ring with the Hardys. Then Dutch put over the fans of the Hardys, who Matt called “Die-Hardys.” Vincent also wished them luck in their steel cage match next week.

In-ring promo from Santino Marella and Arianna Grace:

Santino says Cardona is unable to complete. It is revealed that Santino himself will replace Cardona. Arianna is shocked. Santino will join Team TNA against Team NXT inside the steel cage next week.

Next Week’s Impact:

The Angle Warriors vs. Mila Moore & Tessa Blanchard

A Battle Royal for a title shot at the first Impact of the Year

Team NXT (Lexis King, Tyriek, Tyson, Stacks & Brooks Jensen) vs. Team NXT (Steve Maclin, Santino Marella, and The Hardys) in a Steel Cage match.

Knockouts Dog Collar Match – Dani Luna vs Indi Hartwell

RESULTS: In a gruesome match, Dani Luna defeats Indi Hartwell via pinfall after Luna hits the Luna Landing. The ref was out but then she crawled over and counted the pin.