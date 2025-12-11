Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, set to air tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, available on TNA+ and AXS TV.

In a TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match, “Prime” Cedric Alexander, BDE, Jason Hotch from Order 4, Ryan Nemeth, known as “The Hollywood Hunk” from The Nemeths, and Dezmond Xavier and Jake Something from The Rascalz will compete against each other. Additionally, NXT’s Lexis King will face “The Complete” Matt Cardona in a singles match, where the winner will gain an advantage for their team in the upcoming Steel Cage Match.

Furthermore, The System, consisting of “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, will take on the team of Sinner & Saint, represented by Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, in a tag team match. Fans can also expect to hear from the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy).

Previously announced for the show is a Dog Collar Match featuring Dani Luna against Indi Hartwell.

