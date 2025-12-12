Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, set to air next week from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

In a highly anticipated 10-Man Steel Cage Match, Team NXT, which includes TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Lexis King, Brooks Jensen, Tyson DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe, will face off against Team TNA, consisting of “The Realest” Mike Santana, TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin, and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Additionally, a TNA World Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal will take place. The Angel Warriors, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside, will compete against “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore in a tag team match. There will also be a concert featuring Elijah.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.

BREAKING: With @TheMattCardona unable to compete, Director of Authority @milanmiracle will REPLACE him in the Steel Cage Match against @WWENXT on #TNAiMPACT NEXT THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+:… pic.twitter.com/WMuKV4GmFu — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 12, 2025

