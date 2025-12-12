Current Lineup For TNA Genesis 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for the upcoming Genesis 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

TNA World Champion “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, is set to defend his title against “The Realest,” Mike Santana. This match announcement came after Santana interrupted Kazarian’s show-opening celebratory King’s Speech segment. Although Kazarian expressed his disagreement with the interruption, the match has been officially confirmed.

Additionally, The System’s JDC will face fellow member Eddie Edwards in a singles match.

TNA Genesis 2026 will take place on Saturday, January 17th, at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Dallas, Texas. This will be the first TNA PPV after the show debuts on AMC two days earlier, and it will air live on both PPV and TNA+.

BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian will defend the TNA World Championship against @Santana_Proud at #TNAGenesis — LIVE on Saturday, January 17 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. 🎟️ Tickets are ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+:… pic.twitter.com/VuT0PCiHfR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 12, 2025