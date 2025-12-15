TNA Reportedly Finalizes Short-Term Contract Extensions For Multiple Stars

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling has several talent contracts set to expire by the end of the year.

Notable names include Jody Threat (whose contract expired on December 1st), Steve Maclin, The Rascalz, AJ Francis, Jake Something, and Mustafa Ali. Additionally, it was disclosed that The IInspiration and Cedric Alexander had their contracts end after Bound For Glory last October.

Fightful Select has reported that the company has “effectively finalized” short-term deals for several stars. Although many of these contracts are expected to last around three months, it remains unconfirmed which specific talents have signed these agreements.

The report indicates that TNA prefers short-term deals, a sentiment shared by several talents. Many wrestlers have informed the publication that these shorter contracts keep their options open. TNA sources noted that this flexibility allows them to attract talent who are not interested in long-term commitments.

This development follows the company’s decision to postpone several contract extensions until the AMC/TNA deal was completed. With that agreement now finalized, the company has officially moved forward with the contract extensions. TNA is scheduled to debut on AMC with iMPACT on Thursday, January 15, 2026.