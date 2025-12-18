TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (12/18/2025): El Paso, TX.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the Thursday, December 18, 2025 episode:

* Elijah in concert

* Angel Warriors (Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside) vs. Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore

* 20-Man No. 1 Contender Battle Royal for TNA World Championship match at TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC debut

* Team TNA (Mike Santana, The Hardys, Steve Maclin and Santino Marella) vs. Team NXT (Stacks, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe and Brooks Jensen) in a Steel Cage Match

