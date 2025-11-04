Backstage News On John Cena’s “Last Time Is Now” Tournament

WWE recently announced a 16-man tournament called “The Last Time Is Now Tournament,” which will determine John Cena’s final opponent for Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

This tournament will feature stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and it is set to kick off on next week’s episode of RAW at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cena hinted at the possibility of non-WWE stars participating in the tournament during a video announcement he made this past weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This announcement sparked curiosity among fans about which outside names could compete in the tournament. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed this topic.

They mentioned that WWE is trying to tease Adam Copeland and Chris Jericho as potential participants, but clarified that this is unlikely due to their existing contracts with AEW.

Meltzer also suggested that Matt Cardona could be a possible participant from outside WWE.

Cena’s retirement match is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.